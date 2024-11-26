China expands multilingual support for immigration service hotline

Xinhua) 11:03, November 26, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration's 12367 immigration service hotline has expanded to include Russian, Japanese and Korean language support starting Nov. 26, adding to its existing Chinese and English services, the administration said on Tuesday.

Callers to the 24/7 hotline can select their preferred language through the voice navigation system.

The hotline serves as an integrated customer service center handling immigration administration-related inquiries, suggestions and reporting of illegal activities.

Launched in April 2021, the service platform has handled over 14 million inquiries from both domestic and international users across 156 countries and regions by the end of October 2024.

The platform maintains a 99.9 percent first-call resolution rate and a 98.6 percent satisfaction rate, according to official data.

