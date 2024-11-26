"In China, For China, With China," says Corning Display Technologies China senior executive

09:48, November 26, 2024 By Wu Chengliang, Zhao Tong, Zhang Wenjie, Su Yingxiang, Liu Yi and Zhong Wenxing ( People's Daily Online

For more than 170 years, Corning, one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, has combined its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics with deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop life-changing innovations and products, solve tough problems, and improve people's lives.

Corning's journey in Chongqing, southwest China, began in 2015 with an investment in a display glass substrate finishing line project in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area. This facility achieved mass production by early 2017, marking the starting point of Corning's commitment to the region.

In September 2021, Corning expanded its investment in Chongqing by signing an agreement with Chongqing Liangjiang New Area to launch the Corning cover glass project. "This is the first manufacturing facility of Corning Gorilla glass in the Chinese mainland with mass production on December 18, 2023," said Daniel Tseng, President and General Manager of Corning Display Technologies China. "That is a great milestone," he emphasized.

Daniel Tseng, President and General Manager of Corning Display Technologies China. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

From 2015 to 2023, Corning continues to invest in Chongqing from all dimensions, empowering the development of a complete display ecosystem in Chongqing.

"In total, We have already invested about 1.5 billion US dollar in Chongqing area," said Tseng.

Tseng explained Corning's decision to continue its investment in Chongqing is underpinned by solid strategic considerations. "Firstly, the perfect location. Secondly, the policy. Lastly, the future developing powers," he stated.

Chongqing's geographical advantage as a transportation hub, coupled with its commitment to developing electronic information industry clusters and supportive business environment, align seamlessly with Corning's development strategy in China. Optimism surrounds Chongqing's 33618 industry development plan, with expectations of further synergies driving Corning's growth trajectory.

Tseng believed that China's significance in Corning's global strategy cannot be overstated. Corning has been rooted in China for 44 years and has formed a complete layout of R&D, manufacturing, and commercial.

Daniel Tseng, President and General Manager of Corning Display Technologies China, introduces products of Corning to People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

Apart from the United States, the Chinese market is the only place where has all of Coring's 5 major businesses, covering Display, Optical Communications, Automotive, Life Sciences, and Mobile Consumer Electronics. These are aligned with China's industry focus with leading manufacturing capability and great potential.

Tseng commended Chongqing's initiatives to build a market-oriented, legal and international first-class business environment. "We are fully assured of the local business environment. Corning has been developing in Chongqing for nearly 10 years. During this period, we benefited a lot from Chongqing's initiatives and execution in continuously optimizing its business environment," said Tseng.

Corning has benefited from Chongqing's efficient and pragmatic government support, robust protection of intellectual property rights, and a commitment to creating a favorable business climate.

Looking ahead, Tseng is optimistic about the development of China's economy and the opportunities it presents. Corning's focus remains steadfast on innovation, value creation, and sustainability, aligned with China's economic goals.

"In China, For China, With China," Tseng concluded, reaffirming Corning's commitment to local development and deepening cooperation in the region. Corning is poised to continue its growth and contribute to China's economic future, leveraging its strategic investments and innovations.

