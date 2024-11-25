China's Heilongjiang issues red alert for blizzards

Xinhua) 16:57, November 25, 2024

HARBIN, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province activated a red alert for blizzards at 11 a.m. on Monday, warning heavy snowfall reaching up to 55 millimeters over a 12-hour period.

According to the provincial meteorological authorities, it is expected that from 2 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday, several areas across Heilongjiang will experience snowfall, with newly added snow depth projected to be between 15 and 40 centimeters.

The provincial capital city of Harbin also issued a blue alert for strong wind and a yellow alert for a cold wave on Monday. Most parts of the city are expected to see a sharp temperature drop of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in terms of its minimum temperature during 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The minimum temperature at night on Tuesday in Harbin will even reach minus 12 to minus 10 degrees Celsius, according to the local weather forecast.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

