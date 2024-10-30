China to experience warmer November: meteorologist

Xinhua) 09:30, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Most parts of China are expected to register above-normal temperatures in November this year, according to the National Climate Center on Tuesday.

Specifically, temperatures in parts of northeastern, northwestern, northern and eastern China will be notably higher next month, said Jia Xiaolong, deputy head of the center, at a press conference.

High temperatures, dry and windy weather and less precipitation will increase the risks of meteorological drought, as well as forest and grassland fires in parts of eastern and central China, as well as Yunnan Province in the southwest, said Jia.

Provincial-level regions of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Xinjiang, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Hainan will see more rainfall in November, said Jia.

He advised areas expecting more precipitation in November to take preventive measures against the adverse effects of low temperatures and rain and snow-related disasters on transportation, energy, electricity and people's health.

