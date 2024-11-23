In pics: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China

Charlene Guignard (L)/Marco Fabbri of Italy compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Olivia Smart (R)/Tim Dieck of Spain compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko (L) of the United States compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Ren Junfei (L)/Xing Jianing of China compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Marjorie Lajoie (L)/Zachary Lagha of Canada compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Charlene Guignard (L)/Marco Fabbri of Italy compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Xiao Zixi (L)/He Linghao of China compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Xiao Zixi (R)/He Linghao of China compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Christina Carreira (L)/Anthony Ponomarenko of the United States compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Diana Davis (R)/Gleb Smolkin of Georgia compete during the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Zhu Yi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An Xiangyi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Watanabe Rinka of Japan performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Kim Chaeyeon of South Korea performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

An Xiangyi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zhu Yi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An Xiangyi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Amber Glenn of the United States performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Sumiyoshi Rion of Japan performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Amber Glenn of the United States performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zhu Yi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Kim Minchae of South Korea performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Kim Chaeyeon of South Korea performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Chen Hongyi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Madeline Schizas of Canada performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Madeline Schizas of Canada performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Sumiyoshi Rion of Japan performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chen Hongyi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chen Hongyi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Watanabe Rinka of Japan performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chen Hongyi of China performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Chiba Mone of Japan performs during the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Yuchen (L)/Zhu Lei of China perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Minerva Fabienne Hase (R)/Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Camille Kovalev (R)/Pavel Kovalev of France perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Minerva Fabienne Hase (L)/Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Minerva Fabienne Hase (top)/Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Sara Conti (L)/Niccolo Macii of Italy perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Yuchen (R)/Zhu Lei of China perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Yuchen (L)/Zhu Lei of China perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Lia Pereira (top)/Trennt Michaud of Canada perform during the pair skating short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

