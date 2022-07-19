Languages

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Japanese figure skating icon Hanyu announces retirement

TOKYO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Japan's two-time Winter Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu announced his decision to retire from competitive figure skating at a press conference here on Tuesday. 

