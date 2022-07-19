Home>>
Japanese figure skating icon Hanyu announces retirement
(Xinhua) 16:19, July 19, 2022
TOKYO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Japan's two-time Winter Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu announced his decision to retire from competitive figure skating at a press conference here on Tuesday.
