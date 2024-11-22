2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit brings charm of tech

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:36, November 22, 2024

Participants communicate and exchange views at the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

The opening ceremony of the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit was held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20.

Visitors attended the opening ceremony with enthusiasm, and those who made great contributions to certain technological fields were honored at the World Internet Conference Distinguished Contribution Award ceremony.

The Light of Internet Expo opened on Nov 19 with the exhibition focusing on artificial intelligence. People can not only interact with the latest AI products but also find industrial cooperation opportunities at the expo.

Prize-winners pose for a group photo at the World Internet Conference Distinguished Contribution Award ceremony in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

A visitor interacts with an intelligent robot dog at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

A bust of Wukong, the protagonist of the Chinese video game Black Myth: Wukong, is displayed on Wednesday at the booth of Game Science, the developer of the popular game, at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province. The expo is part of the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

Visitors experience AI technology at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

Visitors enjoy the charm of new technology at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

Participants observe a robot arm at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

A visitor poses for a photo with a humanoid robot at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

A visitor experiences operating a holographic intelligent medical imaging system under the guidance of a staff member at the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Nov 20, 2024. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)