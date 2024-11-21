World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit eyes people-centered digital future

Xinhua) 08:28, November 21, 2024

This photo taken in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, shows Li Junhua, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, addressing the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit via video link on Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off on Wednesday morning in the ancient water town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province, highlighting efforts to build a people-centered and AI-for-good digital future.

The 2024 edition, themed "Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," includes 24 sub-forums on topics such as the Global Development Initiative, digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) technology governance, along with a series of activities.

"AI is transforming lives at an unimaginable pace," said Li Junhua, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, via video link at the opening ceremony. "We can only harness the incredible potential of AI if we do so through a people-centered approach and foster dialogue to understand global needs and perspectives."

Nii Narku Quaynor, chairman of Ghana Dot Com, said Africa faces the task of how to introduce AI and how to ensure participation in both its development and usage.

Regional cyberspace communities and technical institutions across Africa are coordinating efforts to bring better connectivity infrastructure to the region, he said while addressing the main forum on Wednesday afternoon.

The main forum of this year's summit underscored the dual priorities of advancing AI innovation and fostering a people-centered digital future. The event brought together over 1,800 participants, including representatives from international organizations, government agencies, leading internet companies, as well as experts, scholars and media professionals.

Participants called for advancing innovation in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and blockchain, while accelerating the conversion of scientific achievements into practical applications.

In the future, smart healthcare will enable precise diagnoses and universal access to top medical services, intelligent education will provide personalized digital tutors for every student, care robots will enhance the well-being of the elderly, and autonomous driving will redefine travel, said Zhou Hongyi, founder of 360 Group.

"We are living through a historic technological revolution, and I feel deeply proud to witness and contribute to this transformative era," said Zhou.

A consensus was reached by many speakers at the main forum to promote the development of artificial intelligence aimed at improving human well-being. This effort should prioritize social security, respect for human rights, shared global values and a people-centered, ethical approach to AI.

Teo Nie Ching, Malaysian deputy minister of communications, said Malaysia is accelerating the deployment of 5G networks. Through digital technology, it aims to achieve more efficient resource allocation, bridge the digital divide, and bring greater benefits to more Malaysians.

"AI offers humanity the opportunity to build a better future. How to seize this opportunity and ensure that technology genuinely contributes to improving health and longevity, eradicating poverty and hunger, addressing waste and pollution, and resolving conflicts and disputes has become a shared challenge for all of humanity," said Chen Tianshi, founder and CEO of Cambricon.

The main forum also included an award ceremony honoring 18 WIC 2024 Global Youth Leaders. Established in 2023, the WIC Global Youth Leadership Program identifies outstanding young talent in the internet field worldwide, and carries out various activities emphasizing industry advancement and governance.

Following the award ceremony, the summit witnessed the launching ceremonies of the WIC think tank cooperation program and WIC Digital Academy.

The WIC Digital Academy is meant to train professionals with global perspectives, as well as digital thinking and skills, particularly for developing countries. By facilitating the global flow of knowledge and technology, the institute seeks to bridge the digital divide and ensure that the benefits of internet development reach more nations and people.

This year's WIC Wuzhen Summit is scheduled to close on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)