UAE, U.S. discuss developments in Mideast

Xinhua) 21:27, November 21, 2024

ABU DHABI, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, focusing on the evolving situation in the Middle East.

In a phone call, the two diplomats discussed international efforts to secure a sustainable ceasefire that ensures the protection of civilians in Gaza, the UAE's official news agency WAM reported.

The talks also addressed the enhancement of humanitarian responses to civilians' needs in Gaza, as well as regional concerns including developments in Lebanon and the humanitarian implications of the situation in Sudan.

According to WAM, the UAE has led political and humanitarian initiatives to support Palestinians, and spearheaded an Arab effort at the United Nations to address the humanitarian fallout from military escalations in Lebanon.

