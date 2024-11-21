China posts steady growth in overseas investment in Jan.-Oct.

Xinhua) 19:04, November 21, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 10.6 percent year on year to 115.83 billion U.S. dollars in the first 10 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

The data showed that Chinese companies' non-financial ODI in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) reached 26.65 billion dollars, up 3 percent from the previous year.

During the period, the turnover of contracted overseas projects by Chinese companies amounted to 124.38 billion dollars, an increase of 2 percent, and the value of newly signed contracts rose 15.3 percent to 177.65 billion dollars.

In particular, the turnover of contracted projects undertaken by Chinese companies in BRI participating countries stood at 100.82 billion dollars during the period, up 0.8 percent year on year, while the value of Chinese companies' newly signed contracts in these countries reached 148.64 billion dollars, up 15.7 percent, the data showed.

