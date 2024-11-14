Foreign financial institutions welcome to invest in China: vice premier
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to invest and operate in China, Vice Premier He Lifeng said in Beijing on Thursday.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker.
The vice premier said that China is making efforts to deepen the reform of its financial system, steadily expand institutional opening-up in its financial sector, and create a transparent, stable and predictable institutional environment, providing greater convenience for foreign enterprises to expand their business in China.
Tucker said that HSBC Group is confident in the prospects of China's economy and financial market, and will continue to expand its investment in China.
