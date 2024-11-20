China ready to deepen int'l cooperation on cross-border data flow: spokesperson

Xinhua) 22:40, November 20, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to conduct and deepen exchanges and cooperation on cross-border data flow with other parties, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

China has put forth the Global Cross-Border Data Flow Cooperation Initiative at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, and officially released the full text of the initiative at the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit.

In response to a related query, Spokesperson Lin Jian said the initiative puts forward constructive approaches to the governance on cross-border data flow, which is of concern to all parties, makes clear China's stance and position in advancing global cross-border data flow cooperation, advocates the principles of openness, inclusiveness, security, cooperation and non-discrimination, advances the building of an open and mutually beneficial landscape of international cross-border data flow cooperation, and promotes efficient, smooth and secure cross-border data flow.

"This is another important initiative on data that China issued after the release of the Global Initiative on Data Security," Lin told a daily press briefing.

The newly released initiative outlines the core message of President Xi Jinping's philosophy of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace and demonstrates China's firm resolve to coordinate development and security, improve digital governance and practice multilateralism, Lin said.

Noting data security is a global issue that needs to be addressed through the joint discussion by the international community, Lin said China stands ready to conduct and deepen exchanges and cooperation on cross-border data flow with other parties on the basis of the initiative, and welcomes support from all parties for this initiative.

