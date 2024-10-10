China issues guidelines on accelerating development, utilization of data resources

Xinhua) 08:11, October 10, 2024

A staff member checks equipment at a data center of China Mobile in Horinger, Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia, Nov. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have unveiled a set of guidelines on accelerating the development and utilization of public data resources, to provide solid support for making the digital economy strong and building new competitive advantages for the country.

By 2025, the system and rules for the development and utilization of public data resources will be preliminarily established. Data products and services will continue to be enriched, and significant progress should be made in the development and utilization of public data resources in key industries and regions, according to the guidelines.

By 2030, a comprehensive system for the development and utilization of public data resources will be established, with compliant and efficient data circulation and use. In the meantime, public data will play a full role as an essential factor in empowering the real economy, expanding consumer demand and investment space, as well as improving governance capacity.

A sound policy system for data opening should be built, the guidelines said, stressing that measures should be taken to ensure data is made open in an orderly manner in accordance with the law and regulations, under the premise of safeguarding national data security, protecting personal information and business secrets.

The guidelines also encourage innovative application to promote the healthy development of the data industry, and call for coordinating development and security to create a sound environment for the development and utilization of public data resources.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)