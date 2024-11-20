Saint-Gobain Asia-Pacific chief highlights China's market appeal

Saint-Gobain's growing presence in China underscores the country's market potential and innovative ecosystem, according to the company's Asia-Pacific CEO Ludovic Weber.

In an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, the executive explained that Saint-Gobain continues to expand its investment and innovation efforts in China through active cooperation with local governments and by leveraging infrastructure and talent advantages.

He noted that choosing to invest in China stems not only from the size of the Chinese market but also from the country’s strong promotion of R&D and innovation.

"For us, it's extremely important to be close to the customers, close to the innovation hubs and the latest trends, and to be able to accompany these trends," said Weber.

(Cao Mengfan, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

