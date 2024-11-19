We Are China

Yiwu-Europe freight train service marks 10th anniversary

Ecns.cn) 16:04, November 19, 2024

A freight train loaded with export goods from Yiwu in east China's Zhejiang Province heads for Madrid in Spain, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Yixin)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the freight train service between Yiwu to Europe. Over the past decade, the Yiwu-Europe freight train has operated more than 6,700 trains, transporting over 670,000 containers.

Containers are loaded onto a freight train at Yiwu West Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Yixin)

