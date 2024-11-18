Chinese premier urges construction of good housing to better meet people's needs

Xinhua) 20:50, November 18, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday urged efforts to build safe, comfortable, green and smart homes to better meet people's high-quality housing needs.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he visited a construction technology exhibition in Beijing.

The needs of various groups with different living habits, age ranges and economic capabilities should be taken into consideration -- especially new demand in such areas as aging adaptability and child-friendliness -- in the construction of new homes and in renovating existing homes, the premier said.

He called for efforts to advance scientific and technological innovation, and improve design, construction and maintenance levels, with the aim of promoting the high-quality development of the real estate and construction industries.

Li noted that urban renewal is an important task for ongoing urban construction. He said that combining the improvement of people's livelihoods with the expansion of domestic demand is necessary, as is strengthening efforts to renovate old urban residential compounds, urban villages and dilapidated houses.

Li also stressed the importance of protecting and passing on historical and cultural heritage in the urban renewal process, as part of efforts to build harmonious cities and ensure residents can live happily.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)