Hot air balloon event takes place in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 11:06, November 17, 2024

Tourists are ready to ride in a hot air balloon in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 16, 2024. Themed "Hegra Sunrise Sky Tour," a hot air balloon event took place on Saturday at Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in AlUla. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Tourists take a ride in a hot air balloon in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 16, 2024. Themed "Hegra Sunrise Sky Tour," a hot air balloon event took place on Saturday at Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in AlUla. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

Tourists take a ride in a hot air balloon in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 16, 2024. Themed "Hegra Sunrise Sky Tour," a hot air balloon event took place on Saturday at Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in AlUla. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)