Xi urges maintaining stability, smooth operation of global industrial, supply chains

Xinhua) 09:03, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for efforts to keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth.

In a written speech addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2024, Xi said that advances in science and technology should benefit the entire humanity. "We should help developing countries with their capacity building in science and technology and promote global flow of knowledge and technologies."

He also urged promoting a global economic governance system that better reflects the new reality of the world economic landscape and continuously enhancing the representation and voice of the Global South.

