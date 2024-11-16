Home>>
Xi calls for people-centered economic globalization
(Xinhua) 09:00, November 16, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for pursuing economic globalization that is people-centered.
In a written speech addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2024, Xi also called for fostering a green and digital Asia-Pacific.
