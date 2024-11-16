Chinese FM meets Canadian counterpart in Lima

Xinhua) 08:57, November 16, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly in Lima, Peru's capital.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that during Joly's recent visit to China, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on improving and developing China-Canada relations, made new progress and released positive signals.

However, the development of China-Canada relations still experiences disturbances from time to time, Wang noted, adding that it is necessary for the two sides to maintain communication, properly handle differences and maintain the momentum of continuous improvement.

Wang said China and Canada have different political systems, which is a choice made by their respective people and rooted in each other's history and culture. Both sides should adhere to mutual respect and seek mutual benefit and win-win results. The two countries share extensive common interests, and do not have conflicts of fundamental interests.

Wang expressed the hope that Canada will work with China to meet each other halfway, view China's development objectively and rationally, and do more things that are conducive to the development of bilateral relations and the enhancement of mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples, so as to promote cooperation and reduce differences between the two countries.

He noted that Canada's imposition of high tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles violates the spirit of free trade and is not conducive to the healthy development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. Canada should earnestly abide by the World Trade Organization rules and lift discriminatory restrictions on Chinese products.

Wang stressed that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community and an important part of the post-World War II international order, which can not be challenged.

He expressed the hope that Canada will fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question and earnestly abide by the one-China principle.

For her part, Joly said her visit to China was a positive step and helped push bilateral relations back on the right track. The two sides have made positive progress on increasing direct flights and other issues, which has enhanced the well-being of the two peoples.

Canada adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to promoting the development of Canada-China relations. Canada is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China, properly handle differences, closely cooperate in multilateral mechanisms such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and jointly do more to solve global problems, she said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)