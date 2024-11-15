China drives green growth through tech innovation: Russian researcher

November 15, 2024

BAKU, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- As one of the world's largest economies, China has long advocated the concept of ecological civilization and driven green development through technological innovation, a Russian researcher said in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

Elena Kranina, a senior researcher at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted that China is accelerating the development of alternative energy and introducing digital technologies to improve the efficiency of resources and energy use.

China leads the world in the number of patents for green technologies and environmental protection equipment and provides green equipment and solutions to many countries, Kranina said, adding that China is also at the forefront globally in utilizing clean energy sources such as solar and wind power.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is being held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Kranina believes that this conference aims to further deepen international cooperation in addressing climate change and advancing renewable energy development, as well as to promote the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

As the world's largest user of renewable energy with the world's largest carbon emissions trading market, China is actively advocating and extensively participating in international green cooperation, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change and promote green and low-carbon energy transition, Kranina said.

