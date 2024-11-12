Winter tourism season kicks off in Hulun Buir, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 10:00, November 12, 2024

An event is held to mark the start of the winter tourism season in Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo/Lyu Leyan)

The 2024-2025 winter tourism season in Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region officially kicked off on Nov. 7, 2024.

Over the next five months, Hulun Buir city will launch a variety of winter tourism products and services to provide tourists with the opportunity to experience the unique charm of Inner Mongolia's snowy landscapes, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

During an event marking the start of the winter tourism season held in Yakeshi city, administered by Hulun Buir, a variety of activities were offered for tourists to enjoy. These included snow horseback riding, enjoying hot pot and other delicious food, ice karting, and admiring snow sculptures. Additionally, the nearby Fenghuang Mountain Ski Resort officially opened its slopes.

An event is held to mark the start of the winter tourism season in Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo/Lyu Leyan)

The Fenghuang Mountain Ski Resort opens to visitors in Yakeshi city, administered by Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo/Lyu Leyan)

Tourists experience motorcycle riding in snow in Yakeshi city, administered by Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo/Li Rong)

Agricultural products are on display during an event held to mark the start of the winter tourism season in Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo/Li Rong)

An event is held to mark the start of the winter tourism season in Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 7, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Kou Yanan)

