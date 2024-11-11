Colorful rice field creates a beautiful autumn 'palette' in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:49, November 11, 2024

Photo shows the golden rice field under the sunlight in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Recently, in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, over 600 mu (about 40 hectares) of late-season rice has begun to head and ripen, with the grains gradually turning a soft yellow. Shades of light green, emerald, pale yellow, and amber blend together, creating a patchwork of colors that, when viewed from above, resemble a palette spread across the land.

In the afternoon, rays of sunlight pierce through the clouds, illuminating the fields. Beneath the distant blue mountains, the vibrant rice paddies look like a painting. As the autumn breeze blows, dragonflies hover low, and the rice stalks sway gently, filling the air with a subtle fragrance. This romantic autumn harvest scene attracts many locals and tourists, who wander along the narrow paths in the fields, soaking in the beauty of the season.

More than 600 mu (about 40 hectares) of late-season rice begins to head and ripen in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Young girls with hair-pinned flowers wander through the rice field in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

An aerial view shows rice fields in various colors, resembling a "palette" in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

The ripened rice takes on a yellow tint in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Li Xianfeng)

Visitors take photos on the path of the rice field in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Farmers work diligently in the rice paddies in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Li Xianfeng)

The rice paddies attract many visitors and tourists to enjoy autumn sightseeing in Tiantou village, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

