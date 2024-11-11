Interview: China takes real actions in global green, sustainable development, says Russian official

Xinhua) 08:46, November 11, 2024

MOSCOW, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has demonstrated its actions in addressing climate change, Boris Titov, chair of the Russia-China Friendship Committee for Peace and Development, has said.

In an interview with Xinhua ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Titov noted that China has already met several important targets regarding climate change ahead of its 2030 schedule, citing a recent report concerning China's policies and actions on addressing climate change since 2023.

"China is acting on a broad front, which is an important and interesting experience," Titov said.

Titov cited the rise of electric vehicles in China's global market as an example, saying it has helped reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution, aligning with the country's broader ecological civilization goals.

"It is highly admirable how China has set and achieved environmental goals," Titov said, noting the country has paid significant attention to the green agenda in its 14th Five-Year Plan from 2021 to 2025.

The plan aims to reduce coal's share of energy consumption, boost natural gas use, and promote renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, hydrogen, and nuclear power.

Titov also praised China's efforts in green financing, which he believes will strengthen the country's prospects of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

As the Russian president's special envoy for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, Titov emphasized the importance of creating a fair global carbon market where countries can exchange carbon units.

He added that standards encompassing more countries must be set for the fair exchange of carbon in the global market.

Regarding the upcoming COP29, Titov expressed his hope that new progress would be made in achieving a just green transition and developing a genuine finance mechanism for climate change.

