China unveils plan to boost ice & snow economy, targeting 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030

November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled an ambitious plan to grow its ice and snow economy, targeting winter sports, tourism, and equipment manufacturing as key drivers of economic growth, with a projected value of 1.5 trillion yuan (approximately 211 billion U.S. dollars) by 2030.

The announcement builds on China's 2015 pledge to engage 300 million people in winter sports - a target reached before the 2022 Winter Olympics, with 346 million participants reported in 2021. However, challenges remain, according to experts. "We still face a shortage of skilled talent because we started with a weak foundation, and development takes time," said Wang Xueli, a professor at Tsinghua University.

The new strategy prioritizes the development of national youth teams for key winter sports, emphasizing youth programs as a cornerstone of long-term growth. Elementary and middle schools are encouraged to integrate winter sports into physical education, and a nationwide system of youth competitions across all grade levels is planned. The government also plans to boost international engagement, promoting outbound training and competitions for national teams.

Northern regions, such as Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and Xinjiang, are key focus areas in this vision. These regions will see expanded training facilities, the development of elite winter sports hubs, and the hosting of international events. Additionally, three to five globally recognized winter tourism destinations will be established to position China as a leading international destination for winter sports and tourism.

"The winter season is coming, and local governments are eager to seize the opportunity," said Fu Baosen, a professor at Shenyang Sport University. "This new policy offers significant growth potential for these regions."

Across the country, the number of ice and snow tourists increased by 38 percent year on year during the last snow season, and revenues increased by 50 percent, according to data from the China Tourism Academy.

One of the most critical aspects of the plan is its emphasis on a "full industry chain," according to Wang Xueli. The policy aims to foster integration across winter sports, tourism, equipment manufacturing, and cultural promotion, treating these elements as an interconnected industry. "It includes everything from manufacturing to services," Wang noted.

The plan also highlights financial support, increasing credit access for winter sports companies and encouraging qualifying businesses to go public. The government aims to cultivate leading companies and globally recognized winter sports brands while supporting smaller enterprises to offer specialized services.

At the grassroots level, local governments are encouraged to convert public areas like parks and plazas into winter sports spaces. Old factories, warehouses, and commercial sites will also be repurposed to create accessible venues for the public.

"China's winter sports industry has seen rapid growth. Now, the focus is on upgrading the sector for high-quality, sustainable development," said Wang Yuxiong, director of the Sports Economics Research Center at the Central University of Finance and Economics.

