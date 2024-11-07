Chinese premier expects China, ADB to boost cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, who is in China for the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

KUNMING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday said that he hopes China and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will continue to focus on development and extend the frontiers of bilateral cooperation.

Li made the remarks during a meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, who is in Kunming, Yunnan, to attend the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit from Nov. 6 to 7.

China is the largest developing country in the world and the ADB is a multilateral development institution that is committed to common development in Asia and the Pacific region, Li said.

China is ready to strengthen financial cooperation with the ADB in the areas of environmental protection, green and low-carbon development, elderly care and medical care, and deepen knowledge cooperation in such areas as the development of emerging industries, the reform of fiscal and tax systems, and how to respond to an aging population, he said.

He noted that China hopes to share its experience in poverty reduction, the digital economy and green development with other developing countries through the ADB platform.

China will continue to participate in and support Greater Mekong Subregion economic cooperation, and work with all parties to promote regional development and prosperity, Li said.

China's economy has been generally stable and seen progress this year, the premier said, and the country will advance its high-level opening-up continuously.

The Chinese economy's steady growth is of great significance to the economic recovery of the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, Masatsugu Asakawa said.

The ADB is committed to developing a more robust, comprehensive cooperative relationship with China, and will continue to support China's high-quality development, he said.

He noted that the ADB is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the areas of green and low-carbon development, climate change response, ecological diversity protection, energy transition, and knowledge and innovation.

The ADB will facilitate further practical outcomes of the Greater Mekong Subregion Economic Cooperation Program, and join China in upholding free trade and opposing protectionism.

