China unveils climate change action report, states position on COP29

Global Times) 09:42, November 07, 2024

China released an annual climate action report on Wednesday, outlining the country's new initiatives for tackling climate change, and stating China's position and proposals regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE).

The report of China's policies and actions for addressing climate change has been compiled each year since 2008. This year's report comprehensively showcases the progress and achievements in policies, measures, and key initiatives across various sectors in response to climate change since 2023, demonstrating China's responsible attitude, Xia Yingxian, an official with the MEE, said at Wednesday's press briefing.

China called on all parties to implement the objectives, principles, and arrangements outlined in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, to promote positive outcomes at COP29, Xia said.

COP29 is scheduled to take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium from November 11 to 22, and is expected to be the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

China is promoting the adjustment of industrial and energy structures by implementing a series of measures, including energy conservation and efficiency improvement, according to the official.

China upholds multilateralism and the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities, actively and constructively participating in the global governance process for addressing climate change, Xia said. China is deeply engaged in South-South cooperation on climate change, helping developing countries enhance their capacity to respond to climate change.

China has signed 53 memorandums of understanding on South-South climate cooperation with 42 developing countries. The cooperation includes building low-carbon demonstration zones and organizing exchange seminars, Xia added.

