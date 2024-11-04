2024 China Automation Congress held in Qingdao

Xinhua) 10:19, November 04, 2024

Participants visit the exhibition area of the 2024 China Automation Congress in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2024. The 2024 China Automation Congress, which focuses on the deep integration of automation and artificial intelligence as well as explores the innovative development of new industries and technologies, would last from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Participants visit the exhibition area of the 2024 China Automation Congress in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Participants look at a robot at the exhibition area of the 2024 China Automation Congress in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A participant looks at domestic chips at the exhibition area of the 2024 China Automation Congress in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Participants attend the 2024 China Automation Congress in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Participants attend the 2024 China Automation Congress in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

