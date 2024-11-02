Chinese sports brand Peak signs sponsorship agreement with ANOC

Xinhua) 10:14, November 02, 2024

CASCAIS, Portugal, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese sports brand Peak has agreed a sponsorship agreement with the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), with full details of the partnership unveiled during the ongoing 27th ANOC General Assembly on Friday.

Under the agreement, Peak will provide uniform support to "small" National Olympic Committees (NOCs) through ANOC. Olympic teams with six or fewer athletes at the Paris Olympics will receive free Peak uniforms for all Olympic events over the next two cycles. The covered events include the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps, and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, as well as all Youth Olympic Games in the interim. According to ANOC, 72 NOCs are eligible under this agreement.

Additionally, Peak will provide uniforms for ANOC staff and Executive Council members for all related events and business activities from 2025 to 2028. The sponsorship package is valued at an estimated 7.1 million U.S. dollars.

"We are delighted to sign this groundbreaking agreement with Peak Sport which will add value to up to 72 of our smallest NOCs across the next eight years. ANOC remains steadfast in its desire to support all NOCs and ensure that they have the best opportunity to succeed during Games-time. Providing the selected NOCs with the best quality apparel is a tangible way to contribute to this aim," said ANOC President Robin Mitchell. "Peak Sport has shown its commitment to the Olympic Movement through signing a long-term deal and I am sure they will prove valuable partners for ANOC and the participating NOCs."

In an interview with Xinhua, Peak Deputy General Manager Wu Bingrui said the company hopes to support "small" NOCs by assisting them in participating more fully in the Olympic movement and by promoting balanced development within Olympic sports on a global scale.

"This sponsorship not only demonstrates Peak's support for the Olympic spirit but also reflects our commitment to making sports accessible worldwide and fostering international collaboration," said Wu. "We look forward to deepening our collaboration with ANOC and seeing more athletes competing in Peak gear on the Olympic stage."

Peak has an extensive history of involvement in international sports. During the recent Paris Olympics, Peak partnered with 11 NOCs, including Brazil, Belgium, Serbia and New Zealand. And also provided specialized performance gear for teams such as Germany and Serbia national basketball squads.

