China's int'l trade in goods, services up 5 pct in September

Xinhua) 08:59, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached approximately 4.48 trillion yuan in September, marking an increase of 5 percent year on year, official data showed on Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 352 billion U.S. dollars and 280.6 billion dollars, respectively, recording a surplus of 71.3 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached nearly 2.25 trillion yuan, while the import value of goods totaled 1.62 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 626.8 billion yuan.

The value of exported services amounted to 242 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 364 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 121.9 billion yuan.

