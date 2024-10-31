Home>>
Technology enhances logistics efficiency: Explore Cainiao's smart logistics warehouse
(People's Daily App) 15:30, October 31, 2024
In 2023, China's express delivery volume soared to a staggering 132 billion packages, maintaining its position as the world's largest for ten consecutive years. This remarkable achievement is mainly due to advanced technologies in Chinese logistics. But what are these technologies, and how do they drive such high efficiency? Follow our People's Daily reporter, Ruofan, to explore the cutting-edge technologies in Cainiao's smart logistics warehouse in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.
(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Qiao Wai and intern Zhao Yihan and intern Wu Yufeng)
