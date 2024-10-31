Wuhan makes remarkable achievements in protecting Yangtze finless porpoise

People's Daily Online) 09:19, October 31, 2024

Two Yangtze finless porpoises swim in the section of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Gao Baoyan)

A Yangtze finless porpoise nicknamed "Fujiu" gave birth to a baby numbered "F9C24" at 6:15 p.m. on June 9, 2024 at the Yangtze River Dolphin Aquarium under the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. "Fujiu" also has a daughter.

The new arrival's father, "Taotao," aged 19, is the world's first Yangtze finless porpoise successfully bred in an artificial environment. The older half-brother of F9C24, "Hanbao," now 4 years old, is China's first second-generation artificially bred Yangtze finless porpoise.

A Yangtze finless porpoise plays in the section of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Yang He)

In addition, "Abao," a Yangtze finless porpoise bred in captivity at the Yangtze River Dolphin Aquarium under the IHB for seven years, was released into the Tian'ezhou National Nature Reserve in Hubei Province in 2011. "Abao" has thrived in its natural habitat, becoming a great-grandparent.

The IHB is the most authoritative institute in Yangtze finless porpoise research in China and even the world. Thanks to the tireless efforts of generations of scientists, the IHB has made "miracles" in the research and conservation of the Yangtze finless porpoise, setting a shining example for endangered freshwater cetacean protection globally. This has turned Wuhan into a hub for studying and protecting these rare aquatic mammals in the world.

A Yangtze finless porpoise plays in the section of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Yang He)

The Yangtze finless porpoise is endemic to the Yangtze River, China's longest river. Wuhan has taken various measures to protect the river. In early 2020, the city launched a program to attract the Yangtze finless porpoise to the waters of the Yangtze River in Wuhan's urban areas, rallying efforts from government departments, research institutes, public welfare organizations, media and the public.

A Yangtze finless porpoise hunts for food in the section of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Jin Zhenqiang)

In recent years, Yangtze finless porpoises have been spotted in the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River. Volunteers have spotted a group of about 10-15 Yangtze finless porpoises thriving in a section of the Yangtze River in Wuhan's Xinzhou district.

A survey by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in 2022 showed that the population of the Yangtze finless porpoise had rebounded to 1,249, marking a turnaround from the previous decline.

Photo shows cultural and creative products inspired by the Yangtze finless porpoise. (Photo/Xia Junjun)

