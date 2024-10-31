China's pilot FTZs see double-digit trade growth in first three quarters

Xinhua) 08:06, October 31, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade of China's pilot free-trade zones (FTZs) expanded 11.99 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2024, customs data showed Wednesday.

Total imports and exports of these pilot FTZs reached 6.09 trillion yuan (about 853.1 billion U.S. dollars) during the first nine months, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Exports rose 16.1 percent year on year to 2.74 trillion yuan, while imports climbed 8.83 percent year on year to 3.35 trillion yuan during the period, the data showed.

China has built 22 pilot FTZs across the country. These pilot zones, regarded as pacesetters for the country's high-standard reform and opening up, have contributed about 20 percent of foreign investment and import-export volume of the nation.

China's foreign trade, or total goods imports and exports, expanded 5.3 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first three quarters of this year, official data showed.

