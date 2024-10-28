Home>>
Slovak PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:43, October 28, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, will pay an official visit to China from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced Monday.
