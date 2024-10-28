Hong Kong's business community embraces new opportunities in East China's Shandong

14:13, October 28, 2024 By Lu Yun ( Xinhua

HONG KONG, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- For Ammala Saenchonghack, consul general of Laos in Hong Kong, the coastal province of Shandong in East China, holds a special place in his heart.

More than a decade ago, while studying in the capital city of Jinan as an international student, Saenchonghack was amazed by the province's rich culture, friendly people and distinctive cuisine.

With a delegation of consular corps and business communities in Hong Kong, Saenchonghack revisited Shandong, this time with a refreshing feeling.

"The province's industries are much more advanced with a greater focus on green development," he said during the visit. "The local cuisine still tasted just as good."

From Monday to Sunday, the delegation organized by the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) visited six cities in Shandong, where they learned Chinese culture at various historical sites, explored business opportunities via exchanges with government officials and local enterprises, and made new friends while tasting locally crafted beer and wine.

As a famous saying by Confucius goes, "It is always a pleasure to greet a friend from afar." In Qufu, the birthplace of Confucius, the delegation received a warm welcome from the locals. For many, the visits to cultural sites, including the temple of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion, were both educational and inspirational.

"Cultural understanding is very important for building trust, which is often the prerequisite for cooperation," said Ahmed Elbeshlawy, an economic analyst with the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Hong Kong.

Ascending to the top of Mount Tai, the breathtaking nature left the delegation members in awe. While touched by the scenery, Udaya Bahadur Ranamagar, consul general of Nepal in Hong Kong, also found collaboration opportunities.

"I see significant opportunities for collaboration between Tai'an City and Nepal, particularly in areas such as cultural exchange and tourism. By working together, we can attract more visitors, benefiting our economies and fostering cultural ties," he said.

Mary Cham, executive chairman of Timor-Leste General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, said that Hong Kong plays a crucial role in promoting Chinese culture.

"We'd like to try our best to promote Chinese culture to the rest of the world. There are so many stories to be told," she said.

While rich in culture, Shandong is also an economic powerhouse, with particular strength in the manufacturing industry. It produces basically everything, traditional Chinese medicine, clothes, beer, wine, home appliances, printers, and even high-speed trains.

"I've been very impressed by the low-carbon, high-tech economy. Traditionally, Shandong has been quite an industrial powerhouse of China, but you can see the real change going on right now," said Jonathan Vavasour, general counsel, strategy director and company secretary of Bupa Hong Kong. After visiting Weigao Group, a medical equipment manufacturer in Weihai, he said that potential cooperation opportunities could be on the horizon.

A trip to Shandong is not complete without tasting the iconic Tsingtao beer. At the Tsingtao Brewery Museum, the delegation toured the automatic production line, and spent a cozy afternoon chatting while tasting different flavors of beer.

The first company from the Chinese mainland to go public in Hong Kong, the Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited led a wave of firms to raise funds from the international financial center.

According to data from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), as of the end of April, 55 Shandong-based companies were listed on the main board of HKEX, with total funds raised at over 72 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 9.3 billion U.S. dollars).

"We warmly welcome Shandong companies to utilize Hong Kong as a platform for going global and raising funds, and we invite Shandong friends to leverage this platform to attract overseas talent, capital, and projects," said Bernard Chan, under secretary for commerce and economic development of the HKSAR government, adding that Shandong and Hong Kong can also step up collaboration in areas including technological innovation.

Since March this year, citizens of Qingdao can apply for Individual Visit Scheme for Hong Kong, a move that will further promote cultural exchanges and expand economic cooperation between Shandong and Hong Kong, members of the delegation said.

Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR, said that the trip was a fruitful one, hoping that Hong Kong and Shandong could further leverage their respective advantages to grow and prosper together.

"Hong Kong has entered a new phase of development, while Shandong is focused on high-quality growth. I believe both sides can join hands to create a promising future for Shandong-Hong Kong cooperation," he said.

