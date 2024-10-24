Dinosaur fossils discovered in Hong Kong for first time
Photo released on Oct. 23, 2024 shows the dinosaur bone fossils discovered on Port Island in the Hong Kong Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Wednesday announced that dinosaur fossils were discovered for the first time in Hong Kong. It was initially confirmed that the fossils datedback to the Cretaceous period (about 145 million to 66 million years ago).
Experts attend a press conference on the discovery of the dinosaur bone fossils discovered on Port Island in the Hong Kong Administrative Region, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Experts attend a press conference on the discovery of the dinosaur bone fossils discovered on Port Island in the Hong Kong Administrative Region, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Business communities in Hong Kong to explore opportunities in Shandong
- Hong Kong's private equity fund management capital ranks 2nd in Asia
- HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge becomes 'golden channel' for trade, connectivity
- Hong Kong museum displays early Chinese photography collection
- Hong Kong to gazett orders on comprehensive avoidance of double taxation agreements with 5 places
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.