Interview: Russia, China to strengthen BRICS cooperation -- Russian deputy foreign minister

This photo shows a view of the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

MOSCOW, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Russia is ready to work with China to strengthen BRICS' role in improving global governance mechanisms and to enhance the role of developing countries in international governance architectures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

"Russia and China share a vision for the future development of cooperation within BRICS," Ryabkov told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"We are focused on collaborative efforts with Beijing to strengthen BRICS' authority as one of the key mechanisms of global governance."

He emphasized the importance of "enhancing the role of developing and emerging market countries in global governance architectures" and agreed on the necessity of involving like-minded representatives from these nations, particularly through the BRICS Plus platform.

"Together with our partners from China and other BRICS member states, we support the formation of a fair and representative multipolar system based on international law," he said.

Russia is the BRICS chair for 2024. To date, more than 30 countries have expressed their interest in joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism in various forms, said Ryabkov.

Given the growing interest from the countries of the Global South to strengthen their relations with BRICS, expanding cooperation with developing countries is prioritized during Russia's chairmanship this year, he said.

"Our doors are open to all who seek a trusting and equal dialogue and share the values of BRICS," he added.

According to the Russian official, more than 200 events were successfully held during Russia's BRICS chairmanship. "These events have created a strong foundation for the leaders' meeting," he noted.

He stressed the increasingly close cooperation among BRICS members in the international arena.

"BRICS countries and their partners aim to expand mutual trade and have achieved remarkable results in this area," Ryabkov said.

