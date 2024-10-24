Interview: China-Europe cooperation crucial to global decarbonization -- China's special envoy for climate change

BRUSSELS, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) are key participants and leaders in global climate governance, and their joint efforts will have a critical impact on the global decarbonization process, said China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua following Liu's recent talks with European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra, Liu said that both China and the EU highly value the role of multilateral climate governance and bilateral green cooperation.

During the talks, the two sides had extensive and in-depth discussions on topics such as climate policies and actions, low-carbon development, energy transition, and Intended Nationally Determined Contributions.

Noting that China-EU cooperation in the field of climate change has a long history dating back to the 1990s, Liu said that China's rapid development in renewable energy complements the EU's leading expertise in clean energy technologies, and the two sides have achieved fruitful cooperation.

To implement the consensus reached by the leaders of China and the EU, the High-level Environment and Climate Dialogue was established in 2020. Since then, five rounds of the dialogue have been held, further strengthening the China-EU green partnership.

Liu pointed out that addressing global climate change requires joint leadership from China and the EU. "As two of the world's leading economies, China-EU cooperation demonstrates to the world that multilateralism is a key approach to tackling climate change globally," Liu said.

Highlighting China's significant progress in the electrification of its transportation sector, Liu noted that high-speed rail has become a primary means of public transportation for Chinese people and that more than half of the world's electric vehicles (EVs) are now on China's roads, which cuts emission and reduces pollution.

Speaking of the EU's decision to impose additional tariffs on EVs from China, Liu said the move will not only affect China-EU cooperation in the new energy sector but also hinder the EU's own progress towards green development.

"The new energy industry provides high-quality production capacity that contributes to the implementation of the UN (United Nations) 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the goals of the Paris Agreement," Liu said.

"The EU should adopt a more open approach to advancing China-EU green cooperation, rather than viewing the development of the new energy sector solely from a perspective of economic competition," he added.

In this regard, Liu urged China and the EU to continue to complement each other's strengths through cooperation and to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation.

"Trade protectionist measures run counter to the global objectives under the Paris Agreement, as they not only increase the cost of the global energy transition but may also delay the decarbonization process in developing countries," he said.

Looking ahead, Liu said that China will work with the EU and other parties to promote the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, while continuing to support other developing countries through South-South cooperation within its capacity.

