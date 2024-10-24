BRICS leaders adopt joint declaration following summit in Kazan

Xinhua) 08:18, October 24, 2024

MOSCOW, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- BRICS leaders have issued a joint declaration covering a wide range of issues from the reform of the United Nations (UN) to ongoing global conflicts, following the association's summit that took place on Wednesday in Kazan.

The declaration included 134 provisions in total, one of which addressed the reform of the UN.

"We reaffirm our support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient," the document read. This involves expanding the representation of developing countries to better respond to global challenges.

In addition, leaders reiterated their absolute condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and called for the prompt adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN.

Alongside essential reforms, BRICS members called for the UN to play an important role in the global governance of artificial intelligence.

The declaration also focused on global conflicts including those in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"We remain concerned about at the rise of violence and continuing armed conflicts in different parts of the world," the declaration read. BRICS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolving dispute peacefully through diplomacy.

Leaders expressed deep concern about the ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities.

The leaders noted the importance of the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine within the internationally recognized borders of June 1967, and expressed support for Palestine's full membership in the UN.

Member states also recalled national positions on the Ukrainian crisis, and "noted with appreciation relevant proposals" aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict through diplomacy.

The BRICS leaders further expressed grave concern over the harmful impact of illegal unilateral sanctions on the global economy, noting that they negatively affect economic growth, energy, food security, and exacerbate poverty.

BRICS members stressed the need to prevent an arms race in space and called for the creation of a document ensuring space security.

The provisions included various economic initiatives designed to strengthen the role of developing countries in the global economy and promote equitable conditions for all.

BRICS members called for the reform of the Bretton Woods institutions to increase the contribution of the developing countries to the global economy.

They welcomed the establishment of a new BRICS investment platform, which will use the existing institutional infrastructure of the New Development Bank to boost investment flows into BRICS countries and countries of the Global South.

They called for the reform of the current international financial architecture so it can "meet the global financial challenges" and become more inclusive and just.

Member countries also supported Russia's proposal on the creation of a BRICS grain exchange, adding that the trading platform could later be expanded to include other agricultural sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)