Home>>
BRICS youth share their thoughts on the summit
(People's Daily Online) 17:54, October 23, 2024
The 2024 BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24. This marks the first in-person gathering of BRICS leaders after the historic expansion of the "BRICS family". Let's hear what youth from BRICS countries have to say about the summit.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi underscores BRICS' role in building multipolar world, driving globalization
- China is the bulwark of the BRICS system: Jeffrey Sachs
- President Xi's motorcade welcomed in Kazan
- Interview: BRICS provides alternative funding, diplomacy options for developing countries, says expert
- In Numbers: Golden value of BRICS cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.