China's minister of industry and information technology meets Apple CEO Tim Cook

Xinhua) 13:34, October 23, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two discussed topics including Apple's development in China, online data security management, and cloud services, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Jin said China has steadily expanded opening up in the telecommunications sector in recent years to create opportunities for foreign companies to invest and operate in the country.

He said China will continue to promote high-standard opening up, develop the digital industry, and transform traditional industries with digital technologies with the aim of offering more opportunities and a better business environment for international investors.

The minister expressed the hope that Apple would deepen its engagement with the Chinese market, increase its innovation efforts, and grow alongside Chinese enterprises to share the benefits of the country's high-quality development.

Cook said that Apple is keen to seize the opportunities presented by China's opening up, and will continue to increase its investment in the country, contributing to the high-quality development of the industrial and supply chains.

