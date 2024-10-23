Sandwich chain Subway boosts presence in China with growing store count

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Sandwich chain Subway on Tuesday announced the opening of its 4,000th store in the Asia-Pacific region, which is located in east China's Shanghai Municipality.

This opening marks a key step in the brand's accelerated expansion in the Chinese market, according to the company.

As one of the world's leading fast-food chains, Subway has been increasing its investment in China.

Since June 2023, Subway has opened over 250 new stores on the Chinese mainland. The figure is nearly half of the total number of new stores opened since Subway entered the Chinese mainland market in 1995, making China the market with the highest number of new store openings worldwide during this period.

China has always been one of the most important markets in the quick service restaurant industry, said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway, adding that China will be a very successful market for Subway.

