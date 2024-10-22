Re-elected Tunisian president takes oath of office

Xinhua) 10:04, October 22, 2024

Tunisia's re-elected President Kais Saied takes an oath at the Tunisian Parliament in Tunis, Tunisia, on Oct. 21, 2024. Saied took an oath on Monday at the Assembly of People's Representatives' headquarters, the Tunisian Parliament. (Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

TUNIS, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia's re-elected President Kais Saied took an oath on Monday at the Assembly of People's Representatives' headquarters, the Tunisian Parliament, in the capital Tunis.

The plenary parliamentary session, broadcast on the state television channel Watanya 1, was attended by parliament deputies, members of the National Council of Regions and Districts, and senior government officials.

In his speech, Saied pledged to safeguard the independence of the homeland and the integrity of its territory, respect the Constitution of the country and its legislation, and watch over its interests and owe it allegiance.

He emphasized that combating terrorism and fighting corruption are critical challenges that must be addressed.

Saied also rejected any form of foreign interference in Tunisia's internal affairs, saying that "the sovereignty of Tunisia is a red line that must not be crossed."

According to Article 92 of the Tunisian Constitution, the elected president takes an oath for a five-year term before assuming office.

Saied has been re-elected for a second term, after winning 90.69 percent of the vote in the presidential election held on Oct. 6.

Tunisia holds presidential elections every five years, and the 66-year-old Saied has been in office since his election in 2019.

Tunisia's re-elected President Kais Saied (Front) speaks at the Tunisian Parliament in Tunis, Tunisia, on Oct. 21, 2024. Saied took an oath on Monday at the Assembly of People's Representatives' headquarters, the Tunisian Parliament. (Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

