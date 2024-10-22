City view of Kazan in Russia

Xinhua) 08:28, October 22, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Sept. 23, 2024 shows the scenery near the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

A man with a child in his arms fishes along the river in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 20, 2024. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a city view of Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

A couple pose for photos at a sightseeing platform in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 20, 2024. Kazan is the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)