Home>>
From membership to mechanism: Key facts about BRICS
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:22, October 22, 2024
The 2024 BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan, Russia, from Oct 22 to Oct 24. Five new members, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will participate in the summit for the first time. Let's take a closer look at some key facts about BRICS.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's trade with other BRICS countries rises
- Greater BRICS spearheads Global South cooperation as leaders meet in Kazan
- Explainer: Why BRICS becomes increasingly appealing to Global South?
- Brazilian president cancels trip to BRICS summit in Russia after sustaining head injury
- Russia will hold 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.