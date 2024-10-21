2024 AIPPI World Congress opens in Hangzhou
Participants visit an exhibition at the venue of the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2024.
Themed "balanced protection and innovative development of IP rights," the 2024 AIPPI World Congress opened in Hangzhou on Saturday. The event is co-organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the AIPPI. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Participants are pictured at the venue of the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2024.
Participants communicate at the venue of the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2024.
A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2024.
Participants communicate at the venue of the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2024.
