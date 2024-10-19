Senior Chinese, Brazilian officials meet on advancing ties

Xinhua) 16:34, October 19, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Rui Costa, chief of staff of the Presidency of Brazil, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Rui Costa, chief of staff of the Presidency of Brazil, on Friday in Beijing.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said both China and Brazil are important representative countries of the Global South, calling the two countries like-minded good friends and good partners marching forward hand in hand.

Ding noted that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership has shown vigorous development momentum, with political mutual trust being constantly consolidated and new progress made in exchanges and cooperation of various fields.

China is ready to work with Brazil to earnestly act on the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state, and take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to constantly expand the depth, width and height of mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote bilateral ties to a new high, said Ding.

Costa said Brazil highly values China and takes China as a reliable long-term partner, expressing the hope to make joint efforts with China to make bilateral relations more strategic and comprehensive.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)