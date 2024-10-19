Chinese vice premier meets IFAD president

Xinhua) 15:17, October 19, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Alvaro Lario, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Alvaro Lario, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in Beijing on Friday.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed the hope that the two sides will further enhance the exchange of experience, deepen South-South cooperation and trilateral cooperation, and contribute more to the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the realization of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Liu said.

Lario expressed admiration for China's great achievements in development and is willing to learn and share China's experience and promote international cooperation on poverty reduction and agricultural development.

