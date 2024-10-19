China to promote high-level financial opening up: vice premier

Xinhua) 10:45, October 19, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with members of the International Advisory Council of the National Financial Regulatory Administration at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will steadily expand the institutional opening up in the financial sector, and support more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to invest in China, Vice Premier He Lifeng said here on Friday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with members of the International Advisory Council of the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

He said that China will further deepen the reform of the financial system, steadily expand the institutional opening up in the financial sector, facilitate cross-border investment and financing, and support more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to invest and start businesses in China, in order to provide high-quality financial services for China's modernization.

The advisory council members expressed their anticipation for the financial reform and opening up, and the development prospect of China's economy and financial market.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)