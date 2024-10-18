We Are China

British students experience intangible cultural heritage of the Greater Bay Area

People's Daily Online) 14:59, October 18, 2024

"I look ahead alone, holding the pipa..."

Learn to sing the classic song of Hongxiannyu - “Wang Zhaojun Departs for the Frontier.”

Learn a defensive system - Wing Chun.

Learn a folk craft - lime sculpture.

"Outstanding students from prestigious British universities" meet "the treasure of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Greater Bay Area."

The vibrant and colorful Cantonese Opera, Wing Chun that balances soft and hard elements, and the ancient and elegant lime sculpture...

What sparks will be ignited by cross-border exchanges and collisions?

All the non-heritage skills and culture are the result of craftsmen's hard work and wisdom, telling the story of the Bay Area people's indomitable spirit of perseverance.

The five-episode series "Touching the Greater Bay Area" airs every Saturday at 10:20 PM from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26 on Greater Bay Area Satellite TV Channel (Overseas Edition), stay tuned!

